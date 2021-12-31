Lifestyle Facial Dandruff: Here's what you should know

Varnika Sharma Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 06:15 pm 2 min read

Facial dandruff, also known as Seborrheic dermatitis is a skin condition that makes your skin itchy and flaky. This condition can be experienced in any age group. It can make you feel uncomfortable and can get worse with time if not treated properly. Skin type plays a major role here. So here's all you need to know.

Reason What causes this condition?

Dandruff occurs due to Malassezia globosa, a type of fungus that naturally occurs on the skin surfaces. If your face, scalp, and back feel itchy and are surrounded by flakes, you are probably facing facial dandruff. It takes place due to several factors like oily skin, dry skin, excessive cell regeneration, and sensitivity to oleic acid. Let us study these in detail.

Skin type It can afflict both oily and dry skin

Dry Skin: When the skin becomes excessively dry, sebaceous glands excessively make up for all the lost sebum. These heightened levels of sebum combine with dry skin flakes which results in facial dandruff. Oily Skin: This skin type has larger pores with excess sebum production on your face that often coincides with dandruff on your scalp, leading to facial dandruff.

Other Other reasons for facial dandruff

People who are sensitive to oleic acid, a component of human sebum, also experience this condition. Although sebum carries both saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, Malassezia is capable of only metabolizing saturated fatty acids, which do not include oleic acid. This causes skin irritation and facial dandruff. Faster regeneration of cells induces more dead cells which are combined with sebum and produce facial dandruff.

Treatment Here's how to treat facial dandruff

Zinc Cleansing: Zinc has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that prevent skin fungus, especially the excessive production of dandruff-causing oleic acid. Anti-Dandruff Shampoos: You can use a few drops of this shampoo on your face 2-3 times every week to stop the growth of microbes. You can also apply these drops for a few minutes on itchy areas and later rinse off.

Other Other ways to treat the condition

Aloe Vera: The anti-inflammatory properties and fatty acid content of aloe vera can help fight facial dandruff. What's more, it can be used by any skin type. Cleanse your face every day to reduce skin fungus. Don't forget to exfoliate your skin regularly. However, if you are unable to treat it with home remedies, it is advisable to consult your dermatologist.