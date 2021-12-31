Lifestyle 5 things to do in Kalimpong

5 things to do in Kalimpong

Sneha Das Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 05:50 pm 3 min read

Kalimpong is a popular tourist hotspot

Located in the northern region of Darjeeling in West Bengal, Kalimpong is a beautiful hill station surrounded by stunning lakes, peaceful monasteries, enchanting mountains, and lush green gardens. It is believed that the Buddhist town was ruled by Bhutanese kings in ancient times. The place is a delight for adventure freaks and nature lovers. Here are a few things to do in Kalimpong.

Information How to reach Kalimpong?

You can take a flight to Bagdogra Airport which is around 75 kilometers from Kalimpong. From Bagdogra, you can take a bus/taxi to Kalimpong. If you wish to travel by train, reach the New Jalpaiguri railway station and avail a car from there to Kalimpong.

#1 Enjoy river rafting on Teesta River

If you are an adventure lover, then you must try out river rafting on the crystal clear waters of the Teesta River that is nestled in green surroundings. The place offers breathtaking views of the North East region as you pass through the deep ravines of the Teesta River. The rafting trips usually begin at Melli Bridge and end at Geikhola in Kalimpong.

#2 Explore the scintillating beauty of the Deolo Hills

Source: Pixabay

Situated at an elevation of 2,000 meters, Deolo Hills is one of the highest points in Kalimpong. The place is covered with lush tropical gardens, cedars, lilies, and pines and offers mesmerizing views of the surrounding villages and valleys. When here, you must try various adventure activities like paragliding, horse riding, and trekking for an adrenaline rush.

#3 Witness exotic flowers at the Cactus Nursery

Source: Wikimedia Commons

The beautiful Cactus Nursery is the largest commercial flower nursery in the town of Kalimpong. The nursery houses a wide variety of colorful exotic flowers and attractive plants surrounded by panoramic views of the hills that are sure to leave you spellbound. You can find the rarest species of cactuses and orchid plants here. You can also buy some plants from here.

#4 Explore Zong Dog Palri Fo Brand Gompa

Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Zong Dog Palri Fo Brand Gompa is a beautiful and ancient Buddhist monastery in Kalimpong that was built under the guidance of Dalai Lama in 1975. The monastery displays various ancient Buddhist paintings and over 110 published texts. The religious center is sculpted in stunning Buddhist architecture. You can also get an amazing view of the Himalayas from here amid the spiritual environment.

#5 Buy some yummy cheese

Kalimpong is popularly known for producing a premium quality of delicious and creamy cheese that is called Kalimpong Cheese. The cheese has a crumbly texture, semi-smooth edible rind, and a slightly tangy taste that goes best with sandwiches and salads. It is said that the first-ever version of this cheese was made by a parish priest named Brother Ibrahim.