4 expert-backed hacks to pack light for winter trips

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 08:23 pm

If you are planning a winter trip but are worried about packing bulky sweaters and jackets, then you are in the right place. Winter trips mean endless packing which leave you worried about too much luggage and the problems that come with it. But stress not! This article will help you with tips and tricks to make such packing easier.

A great travel experience comes down to your mobility, the privilege of packing light, and believe it or not, once you start packing light, you may never want to switch back. Packing light may help you carry your backpack for longer distances without squandering your energy. What's more, your back and feet will thank you for taking away half the pain.

Luggage Choosing the right luggage

The type of luggage other people choose may not be feasible for you. So pick one that fits your needs. Go for bags that offer you plenty of maximizing options. This way you can pack more in just one bag. This saves you the hassle of carrying extra bags. Luggage with wheels is functional and helps you stay on the move.

Clothes Try to visualize the outfits you will wear each day

Let us remind you that comfort is the new fashion. One dress is no longer just one dress. You can use the same dress in multiple ways. A smart idea would be to pack multiple sweaters of different colors and pair them up with one or two pairs of jeans. If you visualize your outfits before packing, trust us, it'll be a lot easier.

Organization Make use of packing cubes; wear the bulkiest items

Packing cubes are great as they condense the size of your clothes. They are designed to help you neatly stack your clothes, and separate them from items like toiletries. Another expert-backed secret to packing light for a winter trip is to wear the bulkiest sweater, coat, and winter boots instead of packing them. Additionally, use your coat as a pillow during your flight.

Toiletries Ditch your bulky toiletries

Hold on, don't pack all your toiletries! Recall the last time you stayed in a hotel, you were provided with shampoo, lotion, soaps, etc. Right? So why pack them when they are readily available at your stay? Moreover, even if some hostels or hotels don't provide the same, you can always hit a local store to buy them. They are easily available, everywhere.