Follow these tips to get glowing skin this Diwali

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 03:26 pm

While we should not skip eating festive foods, we can decide what to eat

We all love to look our best during the festive season and to achieve it, your skincare should assume the maximum importance. This is also the time when we load ourselves with sweet and heavy food and this affects our skin health. You shouldn't skip eating all these festive foods, of course, but you can surely decide what to eat and what to skip.

Say 'yes'

Foods you can enjoy during the festive season

Experts suggest one should opt for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant nutrient-rich foods. You can enjoy eating dry fruits like almonds and hazelnuts as they are rich in vitamin E that will protect you from UV damage. You can have meals that include vitamin A-rich foods like sweet potatoes, boiled spinach, and carrots for glowing skin. Sunflower seeds, neem, amla, and avocado are also skin-healthy foods.

Say 'no'

Here are the foods that you need to avoid

Festivals are all about having a gala time with family and friends, but please keep in mind that absolutely no level of alcohol is good for your skin as well as your overall health. Alcohol dehydrates you from inside, impacting your skin badly. To make your skin glow, you should also skip foods that have refined sugar and the ones that are deep-fried.

Replacements

Replace your sugary sweets with fresh fruits

Raw foods are super healthy for your body. Fresh fruits like kiwi, pomegranate, orange, and apple are ultimate boosters for glowing skin. Add a salad bowl to your meals to help yourself consume healthy foods in an easier manner. Also, drink adequate amounts of water and replace your wine intake with fruits juices for healthy, shiny skin this Diwali.

Tips

Some tips for natural glow on your skin

Little efforts and lifestyle changes for a natural glow on your skin won't take too much time. You just have to avoid sleeping too late and avoid any kind of stress for a stunning glow on your skin. Moreover, amid your busy schedule, just try taking out 15-20 minutes for a quick run or some stretching exercises. Finally, wish you a very Happy Diwali!