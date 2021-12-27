Lifestyle 5 home remedies to treat cracked heels

Cracked heels can worsen with time if not treated properly

Cracked heels are a common problem. It especially holds true for people who are standing for long hours on a daily basis. Other reasons include wearing open shoes, exposing feet to dust and water, wearing ill-fitting shoes, and dry climate. Cracked heels can worsen if left untreated and lead to infections. Here are a few home remedies to deal with the problem.

#1 Honey and water

Take one cup of honey and mix it into approximately half a bucket of lukewarm water. Soak your feet in this water for around 20 minutes. In the meantime, scrub your feet with a pumice stone to eliminate dry and dead skin cells. Lastly, wash off your feet, pat dry, and moisturize. Cover with socks for maximum effect.

#2 Bananas and avocados

A combination of bananas and avocados is a great way to treat cracked heels. Make a smooth paste by blending a ripe banana with half avocado. Now apply the mixture over your heels. Let your heels absorb the mixture for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water. Follow up with a foot cream and cover with socks.

#3 Lemon juice and petroleum jelly

Lemon has heightened acidic properties and petroleum jelly is a great moisturizer. The combination of the two can shoo away dry and cracked feet. Mix one teaspoon of petroleum jelly in four-five drops of lemon juice and apply the mixture to your feet and toes. Leave it overnight. This remedy is a perfect nighttime foot care routine and can be easily done every day.

#4 Vegetable oil

Who knew that cooking oil can be used as a beauty product! Clean your feet and make sure they are fully dry. Now apply a thick layer of vegetable oil and give a quick, gentle massage. Now to let the magical nutrients of the vegetable oil absorb properly. You can cover your feet with socks and let the oil stay on your feet overnight.

#5 Glycerine, salt, and rosewater

Mix one tablespoon salt, two tablespoons glycerine, and two teaspoons of rosewater in a bowl. Now apply this mixture to your cracked heels and toes as this way you get all-round moisturization. Don't forget the gap between your toes. Cover with socks and keep overnight for better results. Rinse off the feet with warm water in the morning.