No compensation for accidents due to rash driving: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that insurance companies are not liable to pay compensation for accidents caused by rash driving. The decision was given by a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan, who dismissed a plea seeking compensation from an insurance company for an accident where the driver was at fault, while driving a car at high speed. The court upheld the principle of self-tortfeasance, meaning individuals are responsible for their own actions.

Incident details Family sought compensation after fatal accident The case in question relates to a fatal accident that occurred on June 18, 2014. N S Ravisha was driving from Mallasandra village to Arasikere town with his father, sister, and their children when he drove recklessly and lost control of the vehicle. The car toppled on the road, leading to fatal injuries for Ravisha. His family had sought ₹80 lakh in compensation from an insurance company after his death in the incident.

Legal proceedings SC upheld lower courts' decision The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had dismissed the family's compensation plea, stating that Ravisha's reckless driving caused the accident. The Karnataka High Court also rejected their claim, noting that it must be proven that the deceased wasn't responsible for his own death by negligent driving. The Supreme Court upheld this decision, saying "the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the deceased himself."