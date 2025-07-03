Page Loader
No compensation for accidents due to rash driving: Supreme Court
By Akash Pandey
Jul 03, 2025
03:38 pm
What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that insurance companies are not liable to pay compensation for accidents caused by rash driving. The decision was given by a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan, who dismissed a plea seeking compensation from an insurance company for an accident where the driver was at fault, while driving a car at high speed. The court upheld the principle of self-tortfeasance, meaning individuals are responsible for their own actions.

Incident details

Family sought compensation after fatal accident

The case in question relates to a fatal accident that occurred on June 18, 2014. N S Ravisha was driving from Mallasandra village to Arasikere town with his father, sister, and their children when he drove recklessly and lost control of the vehicle. The car toppled on the road, leading to fatal injuries for Ravisha. His family had sought ₹80 lakh in compensation from an insurance company after his death in the incident.

Legal proceedings

SC upheld lower courts' decision

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had dismissed the family's compensation plea, stating that Ravisha's reckless driving caused the accident. The Karnataka High Court also rejected their claim, noting that it must be proven that the deceased wasn't responsible for his own death by negligent driving. The Supreme Court upheld this decision, saying "the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the deceased himself."

Insurance implications

Ruling serves as reminder to drivers about safe driving

The Supreme Court's ruling emphasizes that families cannot claim compensation for deaths resulting from their own negligence. The bench said, "the legal heirs cannot claim any compensation for his death, otherwise it would amount to a person who committed breach getting compensation for his own wrongs." This decision serves as a reminder to all drivers about the importance of safe driving practices on Indian roads.