Congress dismisses BJP's disavowal of MPs's remarks on Supreme Court
What's the story
The Congress has rejected BJP president J.P. Nadda's efforts to distance the party from controversial remarks by MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma against the Supreme Court of India.
Congress alleged the remarks were deliberately made to belittle the judiciary.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary (communications), slammed Nadda for not taking action against Dubey and Sharma, calling them "repeat offenders."
Allegations
Ramesh accuses BJP of using MPs for hate speech
Ramesh alleged that the BJP's top leadership uses Dubey and Sharma to attack communities, institutions, and individuals.
"These MPs are repeat offenders when it comes to hate speech and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals."
Here, 'G2' refers to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a term Ramesh has employed in the past.
Remarks
Dubey's controversial comments on Chief Justice of India
Dubey earlier attacked Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, holding him responsible for "all civil wars in the country."
He suggested that if the Supreme Court is to make the laws, then Parliament should be shut down, he said.
These comments came after the SC expedited decisions by the President on Bills sent by governors.
Additional criticism
Sharma also criticized the Supreme Court
Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Sharma also criticized the top court.
Nobody could direct Parliament or the President, he said. This was after the SC questioned some provisions of the amended Waqf Act.
Following these comments, Nadda clarified BJP doesn't endorse such views and has directed MPs to avoid making such statements.
Questions
Ramesh questions BJP's silence on judiciary remarks
Ramesh also questioned Nadda's silence on other controversial comments about the judiciary made by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Does the BJP agree with these remarks, he asked.
Why no action has been taken against Dubey and Sharma despite their repeated attacks on the Indian Constitution, he wondered.
This comes amid allegations that statements are being made against the top court to "deliberately" target it.