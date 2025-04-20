What's the story

The Congress has rejected BJP president J.P. Nadda's efforts to distance the party from controversial remarks by MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma against the Supreme Court of India.

Congress alleged the remarks were deliberately made to belittle the judiciary.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary (communications), slammed Nadda for not taking action against Dubey and Sharma, calling them "repeat offenders."