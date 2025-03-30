50 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh before PM Modi's visit
What's the story
In a major development hours before PM Narendra Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh, 50 Naxals have surrendered in Bijapur district.
Among them are 14 with a combined bounty of ₹68 lakh on their heads.
The rebels laid down their arms before senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The surrender is seen as a consequence of disillusionment with Maoist ideology, tribal exploitation, and security measures.
Information
Details of the surrendered Maoists
Of the 50 Maoists who surrendered, six carried rewards of ₹8 lakh each, three had bounties of ₹5 lakh each, and five had ₹1 lakh rewards. The surrender was facilitated by various forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), CRPF, and its elite CoBRA unit.
Factors
Reasons behind the surrender
Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said the rebels cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology and internal differences as reasons behind their surrender.
They were also unhappy over tribal exploitation by senior cadres of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).
The influence of security forces establishing camps and the 'Niya Nellanar' scheme providing basic amenities in remote areas also played a significant role.
Upcoming visit
Surrender precedes PM Modi's visit
The surrender comes hours before PM Modi launches several development projects worth over ₹ 33,700 crore in the state.
It follows a major anti-Naxal operation in which security forces gunned down 18 Maoists, including 11 women, in Sukma and Bijapur on Saturday.
Recent operations are part of the state's mission to wipe out Naxalism by March 31, 2026.
This year alone, 134 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh.