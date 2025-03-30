What's the story

In a major development hours before PM Narendra Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh, 50 Naxals have surrendered in Bijapur district.

Among them are 14 with a combined bounty of ₹68 lakh on their heads.

The rebels laid down their arms before senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The surrender is seen as a consequence of disillusionment with Maoist ideology, tribal exploitation, and security measures.