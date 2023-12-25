Mass suspension of opposition MPs premeditated: Kharge to Dhankhar

1/5

Politics 2 min read

Mass suspension of opposition MPs premeditated: Kharge to Dhankhar

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:47 pm Dec 25, 202312:47 pm

Kharge responds after Dhankhar invites Congress chief for meeting today

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said the mass suspension of the opposition MPs during the Parliament Winter Session seems "predetermined" and "premeditated" by the central government. This came in his written response to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar's letter inviting him for a meeting on Monday. He invited the Congress leader to discuss a range of issues at his residence on Monday.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

In his letter to Kharge on Saturday, the vice president claimed the disorder in the Upper House by the opposition MPs was deliberate and part of the strategy. To recall, a whopping 146 opposition MPs were suspended during the Parliament Winter Session due to alleged "unruly conduct." The suspensions came amid their protests against the recent Parliament security breach and demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the matter in the House.

3/5

Know about Kharge's response to Dhankhar's letter

In his reply to Dhankhar's letter, the Congress president said he was currently out of the national capital and proposed holding a meeting once he returned to Delhi. He further agreed with Dhankhar's suggestion to move ahead from issues during the Winter Session, including suspension of opposition MPs and passage of bills in their absence. However, Kharge noted, "The answer lies in holding ourselves true to the Constitution, the Parliament, the parliamentary practices and innate belief in democracy."

4/5

Details on Dhankhar's previous letter to Kharge

Kharge and Dhankhar have exchanged several letters in the wake of the opposition MP suspensions. Previously, the Rajya Sabha chairperson conveyed his dismay over the House disruptions in a letter to Kharge. Dhankhar also said he had to "painfully" suffer the Congress chief's stance to "reject" his offer for an interaction in his chamber during the session. Furthermore, the vice president termed Kharge's rejection "unwholesomely unprecedented" and "not in sync" with the established parliamentary practices.

5/5

Kharge's earlier response to Rajya Sabha chairperson

Separately, on Friday, Kharge informed Dhankhar that the widespread suspension of MPs was jeopardizing the fundamental principles of the parliamentary democracy. In his letter, the grand old party chief expressed his disheartenment and frustration with Dhankhar over the developments in the Parliament. This year's Winter Session concluded a day early, with the Upper House being adjourned sine die on Thursday.