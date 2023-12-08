BJP's end begins: Mahua Moitra roars after Lok Sabha expulsion

1/3

Politics 1 min read

BJP's end begins: Mahua Moitra roars after Lok Sabha expulsion

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:03 pm Dec 08, 202304:03 pm

Mahua Moitra reacts to Lok Sabha expulsion

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra said on Friday that the Ethics Committee has no power to expel her. Addressing the media after her expulsion in the cash-for-query case, Moitra said this was the beginning of the end for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, opposition MPs on Parliament premises staged a walkout following the Lok Sabha's adoption of a motion to expel Moitra.

2/3

You can watch Moitra's comments here

3/3

Details on Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

Announcing Moitra's suspension, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the House accepts the conclusions of the panel that her conduct as a member of the parliament was "immoral" and "indecent." "So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP," Birla said. The Lok Sabha speaker concluded by adjourning the House till December 11.