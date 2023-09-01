'One Nation One Election' committee formed ahead of 2024 polls

Politics

September 01, 2023

Led by former President and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Nath Kovind, a panel was reportedly formed by the central government on Friday to explore the possibility of a "One Nation One Election." According to the news outlet India Today, an official notification regarding the members of this panel will be published later.

