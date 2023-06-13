Politics

Bihar: HAM chief Santosh Suman resigns, says 'party in danger'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 13, 2023 | 07:10 pm 2 min read

Hindustan Awam Morcha chief Santosh Suman resigns from Bihar cabinet

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections suffered a setback after Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Santosh Kumar Suman resigned from his cabinet on Tuesday. Reportedly, speculations have now started making rounds that Suman may join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This comes days ahead of the opposition party meeting over the "Grand Alliance" formation.

Why does this story matter?

Suman's resignation is seen as a huge setback for the opposition parties, which have been working hard in the hope of changing the leadership at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, this is the third consecutive blow to the ruling Janata Dal (United), as former Union ministers Upendra Kushwaha and RCP Singh have already quit the party.

Suman resigns after disagreeing on seat-sharing agreement

According to reports, Suman offered his resignation to Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Kumar's party colleague, Vijay Kumar Chowdhary, who was asked to talk to Suman regarding some changes in the seat-sharing agreement in the state government. Reportedly, Suman and his father, the former CM Jitin Ram Manjhi, didn't agree on suggestions. Soon after the meeting, Suman put down his papers.

Still interested to be part of Grand Alliance: Suman

After resigning, Suman alleged that CM Kumar was pressurizing his party HAM to merge with JD (U). He said that the existence of his party was in danger, and he resigned to save it. He, however, clarified that he still wants to remain in the "Grand Alliance" or Mahagathbandhan and has not given any thought to joining the NDA.

HAM chief says 'not invited' for Grand Alliance meeting

A day earlier, Manjhi said that he would not attend the united opposition meeting called by Kumar to be held in Patna, Bihar, on June 23. On being asked about the same, Suman said, "When we were not even invited, when we were not even recognized as a party, how would we have been invited?"

Suman's resignation will have no effect on Bihar government: JDU

Meanwhile, JDU leader Leshi Singh, in response to the developments, stated that Suman's resignation will have no effect on the government since it was Kumar who made Suman's father Manjhi CM. Similarly, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Yadav stated that it is HAM's decision not to be in the government, adding that the party had moved about in 2015 before returning.

