Nitish Kumar in touch with BJP, alleges Prashant Kishor

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 21, 2022, 01:26 pm 3 min read

Kishor remarked, "After breaking the alliance neither Singh resigned from the post nor the party asked him to resign"

Prashant Kishor has accused Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal (United) (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar of being in contact with the former coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that the biggest proof of this is Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. Kishor remarked, "After breaking the alliance neither Singh resigned from the post nor the party asked him to resign."

Context Why does this story matter?

Kishor was expelled from JD(U) in 2020 for condemning party head Nitish Kumar's supportive stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

As opposition parties are gearing up for a grand alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Parliament election, Kishor has accused Kumar of having "double standards," stating, "Kumar has kept channels open with BJP."

Alliance 'Nitish may join hands with BJP again'

Kumar who walked out of coalition government with BJP in Bihar in August has been accused by Kishor of being in contact with them. Kumar has kept channels open with the BJP through the party's Member of Parliament Harivansh, Kishor alleged. Those who think Nitish was working for the grand alliance at the center against BJP are "mistaken."

Twitter Post 'Nitish is with grand alliance but has not left BJP'

#WATCH | As far as I know, Nitish Kumar is surely with Mahagathbandhan but hasn't closed his channels with BJP, biggest proof is that RS Dy Chairman-JDU MP Harivansh neither resigned from his post nor party asked him to do so: P Kishor



(Source: Self-made video by Kishor to ANI) pic.twitter.com/DmMVMZvU84 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Relation BJP made Nitish Chief Minister for 14 years

Kishor said that Nitish Kumar has remained chief minister for 17 years but was supported by BJP for 14 years. JD (U) earlier came out of the alliance with BJP in Bihar in 2013, amid Narendra Modi's likely projection as the Prime Minister candidate. JD(U) then accused that there was external interference by the BJP in the functioning of the government in Bihar.

Kumar-Kishor tussle Kumar delusional because of his age: Kishor

Kumar and Kishor are at loggerheads for quite some time as the latter claimed that Kumar, because of his age, has become "delusional." It began after Kishor said that Kumar offered him to rejoin JD(U) after he was expelled from the party in January 2020. While dismissing this, Nitish said when Kishor was in JD(U), he wanted the party to be merged with congress.

Refutes allegations Not going back to BJP: JD(U) hits back

JD(U) while denying allegations by Kishor, asserted, "They will not join back BJP." Spokesperson of JD(U) KC Tyagi added, Harivansh does not need to resign as the post he is holding in Rajya Sabha does not belong to BJP or its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but the House. Harivansh was appointed Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha in September 2018 as an NDA candidate.