41 candidates win unopposed in Rajya Sabha elections

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Edited by Mohd. Fahad Jun 04, 2022, 12:29 pm 2 min read

Elections to 57 seats in Rajya Sabha, spread across 15 states and Union territories, are slated to be held on June 10.

41 candidates across party lines from 11 states have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament next week. Notably, elections to 57 seats in Rajya Sabha, spread across 15 states and Union territories, are slated to be held on June 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, all 11 candidates have won unopposed. The elected candidates are Darshan Singh, Babu Ram Nishad, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, K Lakshman, Lakshmi Kant Bajpai, Surendra Singh Nagar and Sangita Yadav, all of BJP, Javed Ali Khan of Samajwadi Party. Kapil Sibal (Independent) and Jayant Chaudhary (RLD chief), both supported by the Samajwadi Party.

Information Unopposed wins in other states

In Tamil Nadu, six candidates won unopposed, while in Bihar five have won without any contest. Similarly, four candidates in Andhra Pradesh, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each in Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana and Jharkhand and one candidate in Uttarakhand won without a contest.

Contest Keen contest in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra

As per reports, there will be keen contest for Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra as none of the candidates had withdrawn their candidature on Friday. In Haryana, two seats will go to polls, while in Rajasthan elections will be held for four seats. In Maharashtra and Karnataka, six and four Rajya Sabha seats will go to polls.

BJP's Krishna Pal Panwar, Congress' Ajay Maken and BJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma are in contest in Haryana. In Rajasthan, Congress' Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari are contesting against BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari and BJP-backed independent candidate Shubhash Chandra. In Maharashtra, Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik are BJP's candidate, while Shiv Sena is fielding Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar as candidate.

In Karnataka, BJP's candidates include Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh and Lahar Singh Siroya. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Jairam Ramesh and Mansoor Ali Khan as their candidate there. There is also an independent candidate in Karnataka, named Kupendra Reddy.