Delhi BJP leader shot dead outside Mayur Vihar home

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 21, 2022, 09:29 am 2 min read

BJP leader Jitu Choudhary (42) was reportedly killed on Wednesday evening.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Delhi—identified as Jitu Choudhary (42)—was shot dead by unknown miscreants outside his house in Mayur Vihar late on Wednesday. Reportedly, two bike-borne assailants fired four rounds at Choudhary, but one bullet hit his head and the other in his stomach. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Details What do we know about the incident?

According to the police, the incident took place around 8:15 pm on Wednesday when Choudhary was standing outside his home. Police officials on patrol duty reportedly found the BJP leader's body in a pool of blood in front of his house near pocket C-1, Mayur Vihar phase 3. "The victim had gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement.

Police Investigation underway; accused absconding: Police

Following the incident, the police investigated the crime scene and recovered a few empty cartridges, and other crucial pieces of evidence from the spot, East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Kashyap told ANI. The police are now looking for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage of the locality is being recovered, Kashyap added. She further said that the accused were on the run.

Information 'Body will be handed over to family after post-mortem'

BJP leader Manoj Kumar said that "the way" Choudhary was killed was "tragic." He also said that Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta visited the victim at the hospital. "Once a medico-legal case is made, the body will be shifted. A post-mortem will be done in the morning, then the body will be handed over to the family," Kumar added.

Quote BJP leader urged Delhi Police to arrest culprits

Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP's media head Naveen Kumar Jindal condoled the death of Choudhary. He also urged the Delhi Police to arrest the killers as soon as possible.