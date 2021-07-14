Delhi: Couple kills woman, throws her chopped body into canal

A couple has been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly woman and throwing her chopped body into a canal in Delhi.

The Delhi Police has arrested a couple for allegedly killing an elderly woman, chopping up her body, and dumping it into a canal in Najafgarh area of the city. The accused couple, who were the victim's neighbors, had taken a loan of Rs. 1 lakh from the 72-year-old and she had been demanding her money back. Here are more details on this.

Police have recovered the victim's body from the canal

The couple has been identified as Anil Arya, 40, and his wife, 35-year-old Tannu Arya. They have since been arrested, according to The Indian Express. The victim has been identified as Kavita Grover and the police have recovered her body from the canal. Kavita stayed in Delhi's Mohan Garden area with her son, Manish Grover, and his wife. Manish is a local property dealer.

Manish had approached the police on July 3

On July 3, Manish had approached the police, saying that his mother had gone missing even as he and his wife were out of Delhi. Police started a search for her and found out their neighbors had also been missing. "Police started looking for the couple and found that they were staying in a rented accommodation in Bareilly," an official said.

Couple was arrested on Tuesday morning

Police traced the couple and arrested them on Tuesday morning. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, telling the cops they had borrowed Rs. 1 lakh from the victim. "They would visit her frequently, and during a conversation when Kavita's family was away, she asked them to repay the money," the officer said. This led to an argument between them.

Victim was strangled with a water pipe

The couple allegedly told Kavita that Rs. 1 lakh was a reward as they had been looking after her mentally challenged brother. "This led to an argument, and the two allegedly strangled her using a water pipe," the police said. Anil then allegedly chopped her body into three pieces, stuffed them into three separate trolley bags, before dumping them off in the Najafgarh canal.