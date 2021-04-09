An Indian IT professional and his wife were found dead at their apartment in New Jersey, United States. The incident came to light after the couple's neighbors saw their four-year-old daughter crying in the balcony of their house. The couple was found dead at their 21 Garden Terrace apartment in the Riverview Gardens complex of North Arlington borough on Wednesday. Here are more details.

Details Apparently, the husband stabbed his wife

According to a US media report, the husband, Balaji Bharat Rudrawar, 32, apparently stabbed his wife, Arati Balaji Rudrawar, 30, in the abdomen, even as she struggled to fight him off in their living room. The wife was seven months pregnant. The county's prosecutor's office said that officers had to force their way inside the apartment and found the couple dead.

Probe Bodies to be sent to India in 8-10 days

The investigators in the US confirmed that both the victims had been stabbed. However, they are reportedly waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause and circumstances of their death. US authorities said that it will take at least eight to 10 days for the dead bodies to reach India after all the necessary formalities.

Family 'They were a happy family with lovely neighbors'

Balaji's father Bharat Rudrawar told news agency PTI, "The local police there informed me of the tragedy on Thursday. There is no clarity yet on the cause of the death. The US police said they will share findings of the autopsy report." "I am not aware of any possible motive. They were a happy family and had lovely neighbors," he added.

Quote Couple's daughter now living with a friend in US

"We had been to their house and were planning another trip to the US to be with them again," Rudrawar said, adding that his granddaughter is now living with a friend of Balaji in New Jersey.

Other details The family had moved to the US in 2015