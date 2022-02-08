India

Karnataka schools and colleges shut as hijab row escalates

Written by Sagar Feb 08, 2022, 07:35 pm 2 min read

The Karnataka High Court is hearing petitions over the hijab row.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered all high schools and colleges to remain shut for the next three days. He also appealed to all teachers and students in the southern state to maintain peace as the controversy over wearing headscarves by students continued to deepen. Meanwhile, a hearing on the issue is underway in the Karnataka High Court.

Context Why does this story matter?

Protests over the hijab issue had begun weeks ago at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when six women students were barred from classes for wearing the traditional headscarf.

The agitation has since spilled over to several other high schools and colleges across the state.

Further, some Hindu students have retaliated by wearing saffron scarves on campus.

Details Karnataka CM tweets appeal

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony," CM Bommai said in a post on Twitter. "I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate (sic)," he added in the tweet.

Protests Protests escalate across Karnataka

The protests escalated on Tuesday as Hindu and Muslim groups reportedly pelted stones at each other in parts of Karnataka. In Shivamogga, a group of boys wearing saffron scarves cheered and danced as one of them raised a saffron flag. The police used teargas and batons to disperse protesters in several towns while gatherings have been banned in at least two cities—Harihara and Davanagere.

High Court High Court to continue hearing tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has urged students and the general public to maintain peace. "This court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and it hopes that the same would be put to practice," Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad said during Tuesday's hearing. The court will continue hearing the matter on Wednesday (February 9).

Other details Hijab row reaches the Parliament

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a leader of the Congress party, on Tuesday raised the hijab issue in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour. He has demanded a statement from the BJP-led central government on the matter. On the other hand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said students should abide by the school's dress code and accused the protesters of having "political support."