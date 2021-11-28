Tripura municipal elections: BJP takes lead in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura

These are also the first civic elections in Tripura since the BJP came to power in 2018.

The counting of votes for elections for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura is currently underway. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura, and Sabroom, according to the Tripura State Election Commission. Collectively, there are 334 seats in the urban local bodies, including 51 wards in the AMC.

The counting of votes concerns the General Election to the Municipal and Nagar Panchayat, 2021, which covers six nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils, and the AMC. Incidentally, the elections were marred by violence and allegations of rigging. These are also the first civic elections since the BJP came to power in 2018. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has been trying to enter Tripura politics.

BJP wins 112 of 334 seats

The BJP has already won 112 out of the 334 seats. As many as 785 candidates are in contest in the remaining 222 seats. The election was mainly fought between the BJP, the TMC, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The TMC is trying to set its foot in northeast India, while the CPI(M) had been the ruling party before the BJP.

TMC cries foul; says election 'invalid'

The TMC has been calling for the elections to be declared invalid. The CPI(M) also demands that the elections should be declared invalid in five AMC wards. Blaming the BJP, the party claims that the polls were "heavily rigged and reduced to a farce." The BJP has dismissed the allegations of rigging, citing a higher voter turnout.

Security heightened amid violence reports

Incidentally, there have also been reports of sporadic violence in Tripura. Hence, heavy security has been deployed across the state. Thousands of personnel from the central paramilitary forces and the Tripura State Rifles have been deployed in areas where violence is anticipated, particularly at counting centers. Members of both parties have blamed each other for the violence.

BJP accused of voter intimidation

Voting for the civic body polls was held on Thursday. On the day, Opposition parties accused BJP workers of intimidating their candidates. The TMC and the CPI(M) claim that some people were not allowed to cast their votes. Separately, on Monday, TMC leader Sayoni Ghosh was arrested and accused in an attempt to murder case.