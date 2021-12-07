India Munawar Faruqui axed from Gurgaon comedy festival amid threats

Munawar Faruqui axed from Gurgaon comedy festival amid threats

Written by Saptak Datta Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 07:48 pm

Earlier, Munawar Faruqui's show in Bengaluru had been canceled.

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui has been removed from the line-up of performers at the Gurgaon Comedy Festival over "public safety concerns." The organizers of the three-day event said they had received "repeated calls" and online messages against Faruqui's inclusion in the line-up. The event will take place at Airia Mall, Gurugram, from December 17 to 19. Earlier, Faruqui's show in Bengaluru was also canceled.

Context Why does this story matter?

Faruqui's exclusion from the event is what critics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) describe as a crackdown on "artistic expression" and dissent. On Monday, BJP leader Arun Yadav opposed Faruqui's participation and filed a case against him "for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses." Faruqui was infamously arrested this January for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments during a show in Indore.

Quote Comedy fest organizers feared public threat

"We did not want to hurt anyone's sentiments or put the public in danger, so we removed him from the panel," Mubin Tisekar—the co-founder of the organizer, The Entertainment Factory—told The Indian Express. "The safety of artists and the public is a priority; the audience is everything," Tisekar said. The decision was taken Monday and changes to posters and ticketing platforms were speedily made.

Information Who filed the complaint?

Yadav filed a police case against Faruqui with Assistant Commissioner of Police Sohna Aman Yadav on Monday. Yadav is the head of the BJP's IT department in Haryana. The complaint accused Faruqui of insulting Hindu sentiments and requested that he should not perform to "maintain peace and harmony." Faruqui's "inane and cringe-worthy" jokes highlight an increasing trend of mocking Hindu deities, the complaint said.

Information Which of Faruqui's jokes landed him in trouble?

Yadav's complaint also mentions jokes from Faruqui's sets that allegedly mock the Hindu Lord Rama and his wife Sita. Another joke mentioned in the complaint equated the 2002 Godhra train burning, where nearly 60 Hindu pilgrims died, to a Bollywood film.

Twitter Post You can view Yadav's complaint here

Details String of cancellations for Faruqui's shows

Previously, several of Faruqui's shows have been canceled of late with strong opposition from right-wing groups. Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai, Raipur, and Bangalore are among the cities where his shows have been canceled. Reacting to the cancelations last month, Faruqui had tweeted, "Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, the artist has lost). I'm done, goodbye. Injustice."

Background Why was Faruqui arrested?

Faruqui was arrested on January 1 for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments in his show. His lawyer had argued that the show had not yet started his act before he was interrupted by protesters. He was jailed for a month before the Supreme Court granted him bail. Last month, Faruqui described his arrest as "unfair" as his show was loved by many of all faiths.