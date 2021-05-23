Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 31; some curbs eased

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 23, 2021, 08:04 pm

Some COVID-19 restrictions in Haryana have been relaxed.

The Haryana government has extended its ongoing COVID-19 lockdown by another week. The lockdown was supposed to last until Monday (May 24). Some of the restrictions, however, have been relaxed. Earlier in the day, the lockdown in the neighboring Delhi was also extended until the end of the month in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Here are more details.

Lockdown

Lockdown extended till 5 am on May 31

State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said in the order that the lockdown has been extended till 5 am on May 31. The lockdown, called the Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana), was first imposed in the state on May 3. It has been extended every week since then. The lockdown was notably made stricter from May 10.

Guidelines

What are the lockdown guidelines?

Standalone shops will remain open except during the night curfew. Other shops will remain open from 7 am-12 noon on an odd-season basis (odd number shops will be open on odd days; even number shops will be open on even days). Up to 11 persons can attend weddings and funerals. Baraat processions are banned. Essential services engaged in COVID-19 duty will continue.

Outbreak

Haryana reported 5K new cases yesterday

Haryana had reported a total of 7,33,628 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. The death toll stood at 7,415. The state had reported 5,021 fresh cases over a single day along with 98 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19. So far, 6,78,220 people have recovered from COVID-19. Gurugram reported the most number of cases (516 infections), followed by Jhajjar (384) and Rohtak (296).