COVID-19: Haryana extends lockdown till June 7 with some relaxations

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 30, 2021, 03:19 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced some relaxations from lockdown.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 7. However, there will be some relaxations, including the partial reopening of shops between 9 am to 3 pm. Earlier on Saturday, in neighboring Delhi, the government had also released guidelines for extending its ongoing lockdown with some relaxations. Here are more details.

Details

Shops to follow odd-even formula

As per the new relaxed lockdown norms, shops will be allowed to reopen. However, they can only stay open between 9 am to 3 pm. Further, shopkeepers will have to follow an odd-even formula (odd-numbered shops will stay open on odd days; even-numbered shops on even days). Educational institutions will remain closed till 15 June. There will be a 10 pm-5 am night curfew.

Recent news

Haryana under lockdown since May 3

Earlier, Haryana had extended the duration of the summer vacation in schools. However, teachers will have to attend school work from June 1. Only 50% of teachers will have to attend school at a time. Haryana's lockdown was first imposed on May 3. It has been extended every week since then. The lockdown was notably made stricter from May 10.

Outbreak

Haryana reported 1.8K new cases yesterday; 97 more deaths

On Saturday, the latest available update, Haryana reported 1,868 new COVID-19 cases, along with 97 more deaths. Gurugram, the worst-hit district, reported 126 new cases and nine more deaths. The total number of infections in the state has now climbed to 7,53,937, out of which, 23,094 cases involve active infections. The recovery rate is 95.86%. The death toll stands at 8,132.

Delhi

Delhi lockdown also extended till June 7

Delhi, which has been under lockdown since April 16, has extended its restrictions till June 7. The national capital has allowed the operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas along with construction activities within their work sites starting Monday. Although cases have been declining in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation "is still precarious."