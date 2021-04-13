As India faces the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, several states across the country have enforced fresh restrictions to keep the virus from spreading further. Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state in the outbreak, is also mulling a full state-wide lockdown and is expected to announce the same in the coming days. Here is a list of states where restrictions have been introduced.

Maharashtra Weekend lockdown in place, Maharashtra mulls complete lockdown

Daily night curfews from 8 pm-7 am have been enforced in Maharashtra along with lockdowns on the weekend when only essential services are allowed. Gatherings of more than five people are banned. Restaurants/bars/shopping malls are only allowed to open for takeaways. Employees of private offices must work from home. The state government is expected to announce a decision on a state-wide lockdown after Wednesday.

Delhi Night curfew in Delhi; gatherings banned

Delhi has also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. All gatherings remain prohibited in the national capital. Restaurants/bars/theaters can operate at 50% seating capacity. DTC, cluster buses, and metros can ply with 50% of the seating capacity. Just 50 people have been permitted to attend weddings. No more than 20 people can attend funerals.

Karnataka 11-day night curfew in parts of Karnataka; CM threatens lockdown

Karnataka has announced an 11-day night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. Essential services will be allowed through the curfew. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday warned that the state government will enforce a lockdown if infections do not reduce in a week.

Haryana Haryana enforces night curfew

On Monday, Haryana announced a night curfew between 9 pm-5 am until further orders. The order exempts frontline workers such as police, emergency service personnel, military or central police force personnel, and those employed with media, health, electricity, or fire department. Hospitals, chemists, and ATMs will remain open. Pregnant women and people with medical conditions will be allowed to go to hospitals/medical centers.

Uttar Pradesh Night curfews enforced in parts of UP