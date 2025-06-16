All-round Test stats of Ben Stokes on English soil
What's the story
Following the record-breaking 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, England and India are set to clash in the five-match Test series, starting June 20.
While Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side, the hosts would be bolstered by Ben Stokes's return.
Stokes, who underwent hamstring surgery last December, would be looking to lead from the front.
Here are his Test numbers at home.
Career
A look at his stellar Test career
Since debuting in 2013, Stokes has built a prolific Test career.
In 111 matches, he has racked up 6,728 runs at an average of 35.41, with 13 centuries and 35 half-centuries.
His right-arm medium-pace has been equally impactful. He has claimed more than 200 wickets (213), including 4 five-wicket hauls.
These numbers solidify Stokes as one of the premier all-rounders of his generation.
Home
How Stokes has fared at home
On English soil, Stokes's Test numbers are even more striking.
He has scored over 3,036 runs at home, including 8 centuries and 18 fifties. His home average hovers around 40, better than his overall mark.
With the ball, he has taken 106 wickets in England, including 2 fifers.
Notably, Stokes has scored 3,604 runs from 59 away Tests at 33.37. He owns 102 wickets.
Headingley
Stokes's Headingley classic from 2019 Ashes
Stokes' unbeaten knock of 135 at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes remains an all-time classic.
Chasing 359, England looked down and out before Stokes turned it into a miracle. They were down to 286/9.
With just one wicket remaining, he regularly took the strike and blasted Australia's bowling, winning the game in thrilling fashion.
Jack Leach also earned praise for taking a crucial single.
Captaincy
His captaincy record
As England's Test captain, Stokes has set in a fearless brand of cricket. Together, Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have made Bazball famous.
Since taking over in 2022, he has led England to 20 wins in 33 matches. The tally includes a solitary draw, further showcasing his bravado.
England have won 13 Tests at home under Stokes.
India
Stokes against India in Tests
Stokes has a decent Test record against India, showcasing his all-round value.
In 21 Tests against them, he has scored 972 runs at an average of 24.92, including a century.
With the ball, he has picked up 40 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.
However, the English captain has scored only 225 runs in seven Tests at 18.75 against India at home.