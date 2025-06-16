What's the story

Following the record-breaking 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, England and India are set to clash in the five-match Test series, starting June 20.

While Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side, the hosts would be bolstered by Ben Stokes's return.

Stokes, who underwent hamstring surgery last December, would be looking to lead from the front.

Here are his Test numbers at home.