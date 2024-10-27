Summarize Simplifying... In short Brendon McCullum, coach of the England cricket team, has expressed confidence in Ben Stokes's ability to bounce back after a disappointing series against Pakistan.

Stokes, who had to work hard to recover from a significant injury, acknowledged the superiority of Pakistan's spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, in the series.

Despite the setback, McCullum believes it's crucial for the team to support Stokes, who is determined to improve England's consistency in future matches.

Stokes led England in the 2nd and 3rd Tests against Pakistan

Brendon McCullum acknowledges Ben Stokes's subpar captaincy Pakistan Test series

By Parth Dhall 05:55 pm Oct 27, 202405:55 pm

What's the story England cricket team's head coach, Brendon McCullum, has conceded that Ben Stokes's leadership wasn't up to the mark during their 2-1 Test series defeat to hosts Pakistan. The admission comes after Stokes made a rushed return from the hamstring injury he picked up in the Hundred. While Stokes's bowling last summer was commendable, he failed to make a significant contribution with the ball in Pakistan.

Injury aftermath

McCullum reflects on Stokes's injury and its impact

McCullum emphasized on how serious Stokes's injury was and how hard he worked to get back. He implied that this could have played a part in Stokes's decision-making during the series, subconsciously. "Look, with Stokesy that injury was quite a significant injury. He had to work incredibly hard to get back," McCullum said. He added, "As the driven athlete he is, he's all-in when he does something."

Resilience

Coach McCullum expresses confidence in Stokes's resilience

Despite the setback, McCullum was confident about Stokes's ability to bounce back. He stressed it's important for the team to support him during this tough time. "He's disappointed but he's our skipper and we know he's a tough bugger. He'll make sure he'll come back and it's our job to make sure we wrap our arms around him and help him along the way," McCullum said.

Spin supremacy

Stokes acknowledges Pakistan spinners' superiority in series

Stokes admitted that Pakistan's spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, were better than his team in the series. Their brilliant bowling helped Pakistan clinch the series on Saturday. "You've got to hold your hands up to say that those two in particular were obviously too good for our batting line-up in those last two games," Stokes said after England's defeat.

Series setback

Stokes expresses disappointment over series defeat

Stokes was disappointed over the series loss, especially after England's 3-0 victory against Pakistan two years ago. He admitted his team needs to be more consistent in the future. "We need to do things for longer," added Stokes. Notably, England will next tour New Zealand for a three-match Test series in November this year.