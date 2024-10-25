Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Pune Test, India was bowled out for 156, with Mitchell Santner taking seven wickets.

Notably, India are trailing 0-1 in the three-Test series (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pune Test: India folded for 156, Mitchell Santner claims seven-fer

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:59 pm Oct 25, 202412:59 pm

What's the story Team India has been bundled out for 156 in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Pune. As the visitors posted 259 batting first, they earned a 103-run lead. Mitchell Santner was the wrecker-in-chief for the Kiwis, claiming a seven-wicket haul. Notably, India are trailing 0-1 in the three-Test series. Here is the innings summary.

Innings

Indian batters surrender against spin

India were off to a terrible start as Tim Southee dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma in the final session of Day 1. Resuming the second day at 16/1, India started well before losing wickets in a cluster. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (30) threw away their starts. As a result, India went from 50/1 to 103/7.

Rescue efforts

Jadeja, Sundar aid India

The total would have been even lower had Ravindra Jadeja not scored a fiery 46-ball 38. Besides him, Washington Sundar, who dismissed seven batters in the first innings, scored an unbeaten 18 off 21 balls. However, he ran short of partners as India's innings ended soon after the lunch break. NZ are hence in great command halfway through the match.

Bowlers

The Mitchell Santner show

Left-arm spinner Santner was nearly unplayable as he claimed 7/53 in 19.3 overs. This was his maiden Test fifer and only his second in First-Class cricket. Part-time spinner Glenn Phillips dismissed two batters, conceding 26 runs across six overs. While Southee (1/18) got the opening wicket, William O'Rourke and Ajaz Patel failed to strike.