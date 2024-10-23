Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan is sticking with the same team for the third Test against England, following their first home win since 2021.

Pakistan are eyeing a historic home Test series win

Pakistan vs England: Hosts name unchanged XI for 3rd Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:50 pm Oct 23, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Pakistan have announced an unchanged playing XI for the third and final Test match against England, the first time in Shan Masood's eight-Test captaincy career that Pakistan are playing the same team in back-to-back matches. The series is leveled at 1-1, with Pakistan hoping to win their maiden Test series under Masood. Meanwhile, the contest will start on October 24 in Rawalpindi.

Team composition

Pakistan's unchanged XI for 3rd Test

Pakistan's playing XI for the third Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood. Notably, this unchanged XI comes after their first home win since 2021 in Multan last week where they defeated England by 152 runs. Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were key to the win as they took all 20 wickets between them.

Pitch conditions

Pakistan's pitch preparation strategy

In a bid to replicate similar conditions as Multan, the hosts have been using industrial fans to dry the Rawalpindi pitch. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel confirmed on Tuesday that these efforts are to gain home advantage. He said while Multan is warmer and more humid, Rawalpindi slightly favors fast bowlers and has more bounce. Regardless of that, Pakistan is hoping for a surface to assist their spinners in the next match.

Player performance

Batting expectations for the final Test

Pakistan is also banking on its batters to deliver in the final Test. Kamran Ghulam, who scored a century on his debut replacing Babar Azam, and Salman Ali Agha who has been in good form, are expected to play crucial roles. The team's decision to retain the same lineup is a vote of confidence in their ability to adapt to different pitch conditions and deliver under pressure.