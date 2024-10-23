Pakistan vs England: Hosts name unchanged XI for 3rd Test
Pakistan have announced an unchanged playing XI for the third and final Test match against England, the first time in Shan Masood's eight-Test captaincy career that Pakistan are playing the same team in back-to-back matches. The series is leveled at 1-1, with Pakistan hoping to win their maiden Test series under Masood. Meanwhile, the contest will start on October 24 in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan's unchanged XI for 3rd Test
Pakistan's playing XI for the third Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood. Notably, this unchanged XI comes after their first home win since 2021 in Multan last week where they defeated England by 152 runs. Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were key to the win as they took all 20 wickets between them.
Pakistan's pitch preparation strategy
In a bid to replicate similar conditions as Multan, the hosts have been using industrial fans to dry the Rawalpindi pitch. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel confirmed on Tuesday that these efforts are to gain home advantage. He said while Multan is warmer and more humid, Rawalpindi slightly favors fast bowlers and has more bounce. Regardless of that, Pakistan is hoping for a surface to assist their spinners in the next match.
Batting expectations for the final Test
Pakistan is also banking on its batters to deliver in the final Test. Kamran Ghulam, who scored a century on his debut replacing Babar Azam, and Salman Ali Agha who has been in good form, are expected to play crucial roles. The team's decision to retain the same lineup is a vote of confidence in their ability to adapt to different pitch conditions and deliver under pressure.