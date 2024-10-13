Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite his captain's support, Pakistan's top batsman Babar Azam is likely to be benched for the upcoming second Test against England due to his recent poor performance.

His two-year-long slump in form, marked by a half-century drought, has led to this decision.

Meanwhile, the selectors are contemplating squad changes for the match on October 15, with Noman Ali and Sajid Khan as potential inclusions.

Babar Azam will be dropped from the Test team

Babar Azam set to be dropped for second Test: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 12:10 pm Oct 13, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Pakistan cricket team star, Babar Azam, is set to be dropped from the national team for the second Test against England. The decision comes just days after Pakistan suffered an innings defeat to England in Multan. The newly formed selection committee, headed by Mohsin Naqvi and consisting of five mentors appointed by the PCB, recommended his exclusion after a meeting in Lahore after the loss.

Support

Captain and coach support Babar amid selection committee's decision

Despite the selection committee's decision, Babar had the strong backing of captain Shan Masood and Test coach Jason Gillespie. Masood publicly endorsed Babar as "Pakistan's best batter," stressing the importance of patience with players. Gillespie echoed the same sentiment, advocating for consistency in team selection. However, the panel felt a break could be beneficial for Babar owing to his recent lack of runs in Test cricket.

Struggles

Babar's form and leadership challenges

Babar has been struggling with a dip in form for almost two years, having not scored a Test half-century since December 2022. He had a disappointing outing against England, scoring only 35 runs in two innings. This extended his half-century drought to 18 innings and brought his average below 21 in nine Tests since January 2023. Notably, Babar's leadership role has also been turbulent after Pakistan's exit from the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Changes

Squad changes and upcoming Test against England

The selection committee comprising Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Aleem Dar, and analyst Hassan Cheema met Masood and Gillespie on Saturday to discuss the squad changes. Abrar Ahmed is unlikely to feature as he has been hospitalized while Shaheen Afridi may also miss the second Test as he is recovering from a knee injury. The selectors are considering Noman Ali and Sajid Khan as potential spinners. The second Test against England will begin on October 15 in Multan.