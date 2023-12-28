Pat Cummins claims his fifth Test fifer as captain

By Gaurav Tripathi

This was the 10th fifer of his Test career (Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins delivered a breathtaking spell in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne. The right-arm pacer was at his lethal best as he claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul, 5/48 in 20 overs. This was the 10th fifer of his Test career and his fifth while leading the team. Here are further details.

A fiery spell from Cummins

Responding to Australia's first innings total of 318, Pakistan were cruising at 124/1. Cummins then unleashed a fiery spell and claimed three wickets in the final session of Day 2. He dismissed Abdullah Shafique (62) and Babar Azam (1) with absolute rippers. Agha Salman (5) was his final victim on the day. He dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (42) and Hasan Ali (2) on Day 3.

Fifth Test fifer as captain

Meanwhile, this was Cummins's fifth Test fifer as captain as he has raced to 83 wickets in 17 games in this regard. His average as the captain reads an impressive 24.53. Meanwhile, only Richie Benaud (138) has claimed more Test wickets while leading Australia. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 28 scalps in seven games at 22.17. The tally includes two fifers.

A look at his overall numbers

The Australian skipper has compiled 247 wickets in 57 Tests at an average of 22.58. His tally includes 10 fifers and a solitary match 10-wicket haul. Among active Australian bowlers, only Nathan Lyon (505) and Mitchell Starc (338) have scalped more wickets than Cummins in this format. Notably, 136 of his wickets have come in Australia.

How has the match proceeded?

Australia posted 318 after being asked to bat first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Usman Khawaja (42) and Mitchell Marsh (41) also played handy knocks. Pakistan made a strong response thanks to fifties from Abdullah Shafique (62) and skipper Shan Masood (54). However, Cummins's fifer meant the side was folded for 264. Nathan Lyon also dismissed four batters.