Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City thrash Everton 3-1: Key stats

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City thrash Everton 3-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:22 am Dec 28, 202304:22 am

An inspired second-half performance helped champions Manchester City tame Everton (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

An inspired second-half performance helped champions Manchester City tame Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Matchday 19 saw Pep Guardiola's side trail at half-time with Jack Harrison scoring in the 29th minute. Phil Foden made it 1-1 with a thunderous strike before Julian Alvaraz and Bernardo Silva added to the scoreline, helping City win 3-1. Here are the stats.

2/7

Match stats and points table

Hosts Everton managed eight attempts with two shots on target. City dominated the tie, clocking 23 shots in total out of which nine were on target. City had 73% ball possession with a pass accuracy of 90%. Guardiola's men earned eight corners as well. City are fourth in the standings, racing to 37 points from 18 matches. Everton are 17th after 19 games.

3/7

Notable Premier League numbers for Silva and Foden

Silva assisted Foden for the opener before the former also added to the scoresheet with his side's third goal. Playing his 215th Premier League match, Silva has raced to 38 goals and 37 assists. In the present campaign, he has five goals and four assists. Foden marked his 147th Premier League appearance with his 40th goal. He has nine goals involvement this season (G5).

4/7

Alvarez makes his presence felt

FIFA World Cup winner Alvarez continued his fine form for City. He has raced to 20 goals involvement in 49 Premier League matches. In the 2023-24 season, Alvarez has 11 goals involvement this season (G5).

5/7

How did the match pan out?

Everton soaked in the pressure, denying City early on as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made crucial saves. However, the hosts took the lead when Harrison slotted in from close range. He could have scored a second but was denied by Ederson. In the second half, Foden found some space and smashed in a rocket. Alvarez then scored a penalty before Silva made Everton pay dearly.

6/7

Dyche suffered another defeat against Pep

Everton manager Sean Dyche has now failed to beat Pep Guardiola in 14 Premier League meetings (including a stint with Burnley). As per Opta, it is the second-worst record after Steve Bruce, who was winless in 17 matches against Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United.

7/7

A look at Everton's sorry stats

Everton have won just one of their last 21 Premier League matches against City. Since a 4-0 win in January 2017, Everton are winless in 13 league games versus City. City have won their last seven away PL games against Everton, scoring three-plus goals on five occasions. For the first time since January 2023, Everton have lost a game in which they scored first.