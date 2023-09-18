UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Decoding the title contenders

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 18, 2023 | 12:53 am 3 min read

Real Madrid are chasing a 15th Champions League title (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

The UEFA Champions League is back on September 19 and once again the top teams in Europe will fight it out for their bragging rights. Manchester City are the favorites to defend their crown but teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and even Bayern Munich will also fancy their chances. Therefore we decode the top contenders to win the Champions League 2023-24 title.

Lewandowski-led Barcelona would want to dig deep

Despite not spending heavily, Barcelona improved their roster immensely this summer by bringing in players like Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Felix, and Joao Cancelo. Barcelona are in a comparatively easier group with teams Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp. After being demoted to the Europa League last season, Barca will want to show fight. They have Robert Lewandowski, who has netted 91 Champions League goals.

PSG can surprise a lot of people

PSG have gone through several changes with the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar. They have signed players like Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, and Randal Kolo Muani to bolster the attack. Kylian Mbappe is still on the roster and will hope to play a major role for Luis Enrique's men. They are clubbed with Dortmund, Newcastle and AC Milan in a tough Group F.

The record champions Real Madrid can never be discounted

Real Madrid have won the Champions League record 14 times. Therefore they start as favorites in every edition of the competition. Carlo Ancelotti may not have the strongest roster in the tournament but the mentality and the willpower of the Los Blancos are enough to help clinch the UCL trophy. They are clubbed in Group C with Napoli, SC Braga and Union Berlin.

Bayern Munich are chasing their seventh UCL title

Bayern Munich are always in the mix to win the UCL title. Last season they bowed out in the quarter-finals against Manchester City. However this time with Harry Kane on their side, Thomas Tuchel is gunning for glory. They are in Group A with Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray. Bayern have made some superb signings and will be keen to bag their seventh title.

Holders Manchester City will start as the favorites

Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City team will start as the favorites for the title. The reigning champions are in sensational form and this time they have more squad depth. Apart from Erling Haaland, they have now bolstered the defense with Josko Gvardiol. Mateo Kovacic has joined to increase their options in midfield. They are in Group G with Young Boys, Crvena Zvezda, and RB Leipzig.

Inter will be in the mix

After reaching the final last season, Inter would want to go a step extra. They are unbeaten this season in the Serie A and thumped AC Milan 5-1 over the weekend. Inter have a versatile squad and the pedigree to stand tall.

