Decoding the key stats of seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2023, 12:42 am 2 min read

Sevilla won a record-extending seventh UEFA Europa League title when they beat AS Roma on penalties in Budapest (Photo credit: Twitter/@EuropaLeague)

Sevilla won a record-extending seventh UEFA Europa League title when they beat AS Roma on penalties in Budapest. It was another gritty show by the Spanish side, who eliminated Manchester United and Juventus in the quarters and semis respectively. Notably, Sevilla entered the UEL 2022-23 season after being demoted from the Champions League. Here we decode Sevilla's stats.

Seven major European titles to date

Sevilla have won seven major European titles to date. Interestingly, each one has come in the UEFA Cup/Europa League. Only five sides will have more major European trophies than Sevilla - Real Madrid (16), Barcelona (12), AC Milan (9), Liverpool (9), and Bayern Munich (8). Sevilla have now won the UEFA Cup/Europa League in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, and 2023.

Sevilla have a 100% record in UEL finals

Sevilla were demoted to the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group stage. The Spanish side overcame PSV in the knockout playoffs before eliminating Manchester United and Juventus to reach their seventh final. Sevilla have a 100% record in UEL finals.

Jesus Navas claims a unique record

As per Opta, Jesus Navas (37 years and 191 days) became the oldest outfielder to start the final of the UEFA Cup/Europa League since David Weir for Rangers in 2008 (38 years, 4 days). Navas won the UEFA Cup in 2006 against Middlesbrough (20y, 170d).

Unique records for Sevilla

As per Squawka, at the age of 62 years, Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has become the oldest manager to win the Europa League. Navas has now won four UEFA Cup/Europa League titles, with 17 years between his first and latest trophy: 2006, 2007, 2020, 2023. Jose Antonio Reyes is the only player in the competition's history with more (5).

Most European titles since 2001-02

Sevilla (7) steered clear of Real Madrid (6) to win the most European titles since 2001-02 (Europa League/Champions League). In this period, Real Madrid have reached six Champions League finals, winning all six. Atletico Madrid have five European finals, winning three Europa League honors.