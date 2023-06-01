Sports

Day 1: England take command in one-off Test against Ireland

Day 1: England take command in one-off Test against Ireland

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 01, 2023, 11:46 pm 2 min read

Stuart Broad claimed 5/51 from 17 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England dominated the Day 1 proceedings against Ireland in their only Test at Lord's. Ireland were bowled out for a paltry 172. Stuart Broad claimed 5/51 from 17 overs. Jack Leach impressed with figures worth 3/35. In response, England's openers added 100 runs in no time. Ireland got the crucial wicket of Zak Crawley (56) as England were 152/1 at stumps.

Ireland suffer as Broad shines

Ireland were under the cosh right from the start, losing three quick wickets (19/3). Broad was the architect of England's dominance as he scalped Ireland's top three. In the 22nd over, Paul Stirling was dismissed by Jack Leach for 30. He shared an important 40-plus stand alongside James McCollum. Broad then dismissed the Irish opener before the visitors kept losing crucial scalps.

20th fifer for Stuart Broad

England's senior seamer Broad conceded 51 runs in 17 overs, including five maidens. Broad now has 20 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Broad now has three fifers at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the format. This is his first Test fifer at Lord's in over a decade (May 2013). Broad owns 107 wickets from 27 Tests at Lord's, averaging 27.10.

Fifth player with over 580 Test wickets

Broad has become just the fifth player to take 580 wickets in Test cricket. In July last year, he became just the third seamer to pick 550 Test wickets. Overall, Broad was only the sixth bowler to enter the 550-wicket club in the longest format. The right-arm pacer now has 581 wickets from 162 matches at an average of 27.59.

England openers lay the foundation

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett handed the side a perfect start. Playing at their aggressive best, Crawley and Duckett managed 109 runs in 16.3 overs. Crawley, who departed for 56, smashed 11 fours. Duckett struck a 70-ball 61*. His innings was laced with 8 fours. He was well supported by Ollie Pope (29).