IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT: Dhoni elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall May 29, 2023, 07:16 pm 2 min read

CSK are vying for their fifth IPL title

The high-profile final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the battle between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The two teams have played some excellent cricket this season and would be raring to get their hands on the silverware. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to field.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, GT's home ground, is set to host the encounter (7:30pm). The pitch here has assisted the batters, but pacers can be lethal with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage eventually. Notably, GT posted 233/3 in their last outing here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

Here are the two teams

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

The final was rescheduled due to rain

It is important to note that the IPL final was postponed due to incessant rain. It had been raining on the day of the final (May 28) in Ahmedabad since evening, which also delayed the toss. The rain eased off in phases, but the downpour deferred the final eventually. Notably, the match went into the reserve day (May 29).

10th final appearance for CSK

CSK have reached the IPL final for the record 10th time. They had finished the league stage as the second-placed side with 17 points. The Yellow Army had qualified for the playoffs for the 12th time in IPL history. CSK will now vie to win their fifth IPL title. They were crowned champions in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

Another successful season for GT

It has been another sensational season for GT who are raring to defend their IPL crown. This is only their second IPL season and both times, they finished at the top of the points table. Their exceptional bowling attack and a solid top order have been instrumental to their success. GT are coming off a 62-run win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.