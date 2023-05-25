Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs MI (Qualifier 2): Key player battles

Written by Parth Dhall May 25, 2023, 08:03 pm 2 min read

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will square off in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 26. GT and MI clashed in two riveting clashes this season, both of which had 200+ scores. Just like the previous two encounters, Qualifier 2 is expected to showcase some exciting player battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami are bound to clash as they open the proceedings in their respective departments. The pacer has an edge over Rohit in terms of past battles as he has dismissed the MI skipper twice in IPL meetings. Notably, the batter's strike rate in this battle is just 118.51. Rohit has garnered eight runs off six balls against Shami this season.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan

One of GT's biggest tasks would be to stop Suryakumar Yadav from firing. The MI batter has been in sublime form of late. He smashed an unbeaten century in the last outing against the Titans. Hence, GT could unleash leg-spinner Rashid Khan in SKY's presence. Although Rashid is a proven wicket-taker, he is yet to dismiss SKY in the IPL (67 off 47 balls).

Hardik Pandya vs Akash Madhwal

Unlike the last season, GT skipper Hardik Pandya is in dire need of runs. He has scored in double figures just once in his last four innings. Interestingly, Hardik has fallen to pacers six times in IPL 2023. MI's new hero Akash Madhwal can target Hardik in the middle overs. Notably, the former owns nine wickets in his last two matches.

David Miller vs Piyush Chawla

As per experts, a leg-spinner can be vulnerable bowling to left-handed batters as the ball usually comes in. However, the perception often goes wrong. In the upcoming clash, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla can disrupt David Miller's rhythm. The MI spinner has dismissed Miller twice in the tournament, while the latter has a strike rate of 120 against Chawla.

Head-to-head: MI 2-1 GT

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions faced MI only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favor. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. In the first match between the two teams this season, GT successfully defended 207/6 against MI. MI avenged the loss by defending 218/5 at Wankhede.