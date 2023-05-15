Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Aiden Markram elects to field

Gujarat Titans will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The defending champions will look to secure a place in the top two, whereas it is a must-win game for SRH as their playoff dreams hang by a thread. SRH skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to field first.

Here are the two teams

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Noor Ahmad. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and T Natarajan.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The last league phase game at the Narendra Modi Stadium will take place on May 15. The pitch here has assisted the batters, but pacers with the new ball can also wreak havoc. 9.35 reads the average run rate batting first here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 pm IST.

GT fighting for top two spot

With eight wins in 12 games, defending champions GT have already collected 16 points. As their net run rate (+0.761) is also the highest among all teams, they are unlikely to be kicked out of the top four even if they lose their remaining two fixtures. However, they would want at least one more win to seal a top-two berth.

SRH in a spot of bother

Sunrisers Hyderabad have collected eight points with just four wins in 11 outings. They can at maximum accumulate 14 points from here on. Besides winning their remaining three games, SRH must also significantly boost their NRR (-0.471) to keep their outside chances alive.