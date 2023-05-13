Sports

Ishant Sharma completes 100 IPL matches: Decoding his stats

Veteran Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma has completed 100 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Match 59 of the ongoing 2023 season against Punjab Kings marked his milestone appearance. Notably, the ongoing season marked Ishant's comeback to IPL as the fast bowler went unsold last season. He has been on song this year. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Why does this story matter?

Mostly known for his heroics in red-ball cricket, Ishant has made a significant mark in IPL too.

He has been a part of the competition since its inception in 2008.

His stocks in T20 cricket came down in recent years as he played just one IPL game in 2020 and three in 2021.

He did not get any bidders in the 2022 auction event.

Stunning comeback in 2023

Ishant spent the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons with DC. The franchise picked him again in the 2023 auction for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. While the 34-year-old expectedly warmed the benches in the first half of the season, the game against Kolkata Knight Riders marked his comeback. He claimed match-winning figures of 2/19 in four overs on return.

A look at his IPL career

Meanwhile, Ishant has so far claimed six wickets this season at an impressive economy rate of 7.52. Overall in IPL, the veteran pacer owns 78 wickets at an economy rate of 8.08. Besides DC, Ishant has represented Deccan Chargers (now defunct), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Best figures in powerplay

Ishant is the only bowler in the history of IPL to claim five wickets inside the powerplay of the match. He accomplished the milestone against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the 2011 season. The pacer returned with match-winning figures of 5/12 in that contest. Overall, the fast bowler has scalped 47 powerplay wickets in IPL at a brilliant economy rate of 7.12.