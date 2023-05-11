Sports

KKR vs RR: Venkatesh Iyer smashes his seventh IPL fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2023, 09:37 pm 1 min read

Venkatesh Iyer scored a crucial 57 for Kolkata Knight Riders (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Venkatesh Iyer scored a crucial 57 for Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at Eden Gardens. His 42-ball 57 came against a disciplined Rajasthan Royals, who bowled and fielded well. Iyer struggled to find his rhythm before shifting gears. He was finally dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. KKR managed 149/8 in 20 overs.

Iyer struggles for momentum before attacking

Iyer came to the crease and played four dot balls off Trent Boult. In the sixth over, he once again played four dots off Ravichandran Ashwin. He finally hit a boundary (six) off the 21st delivery he faced before launching another one. After a few singles, Iyer then took on Chahal. Iyer brought up his fifty of 39 balls before falling for 57.

Iyer races to 923 runs in the IPL

Iyer managed two fours and four sixes, striking at 135.71. In IPL 2023, he owns 371 runs at 30.92, slamming one ton and two fifties. Overall in the cash-rich league, the southpaw has scored 923 runs across three seasons at 28.84. He smacked his seventh IPL fifty. In the 20-over format, Iyer has managed 2,144 runs, registering his 12th fifty.