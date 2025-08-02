Assam man missing after mid-air brawl on IndiGo flight

A man on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Mumbai to Kolkata was caught on camera slapping another passenger who was having a panic attack. The man from Assam 's Cachar district has gone missing. The passenger, Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, was traveling from Mumbai to Silchar via Kolkata on July 31. His family said he was supposed to reach Silchar but never arrived and hasn't contacted them since.

Twitter Post Video of incident While on board an Indigo flight,a Muslim man had a panic attack and started crying.



While the cabin crew was helping him ,a chapri from the rotten society slapped him.

This man should be banned from every public transport.

pic.twitter.com/zZPnroGlkC pic.twitter.com/4W5e6uJwxM — D (@Deb_livnletliv) August 1, 2025

Search efforts Family's desperate attempts to reach him Majumdar's father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar, said they saw a viral video of the incident and tried to contact Hussain, but his phone was switched off. "Before leaving Mumbai, he had called us from another number and informed us that he had lost his phone there," Abdul said. Despite their efforts to reach Hussain through CISF officials and local police, the family was unable to trace him.

Airline response IndiGo responds to the incident IndiGo Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement. They said the co-passenger involved was detained by CISF at Kolkata Airport, and legal proceedings have been initiated. "We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights," IndiGo stated. However, they did not provide any information about Majumdar's disappearance after the incident.