The incident occurred on July 31

Assam man missing after mid-air brawl on IndiGo flight

By Snehil Singh
Aug 02, 2025
11:25 am
What's the story

A man on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Mumbai to Kolkata was caught on camera slapping another passenger who was having a panic attack. The man from Assam's Cachar district has gone missing. The passenger, Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, was traveling from Mumbai to Silchar via Kolkata on July 31. His family said he was supposed to reach Silchar but never arrived and hasn't contacted them since.

Twitter Post

Video of incident

Search efforts

Family's desperate attempts to reach him

Majumdar's father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar, said they saw a viral video of the incident and tried to contact Hussain, but his phone was switched off. "Before leaving Mumbai, he had called us from another number and informed us that he had lost his phone there," Abdul said. Despite their efforts to reach Hussain through CISF officials and local police, the family was unable to trace him.

Airline response

IndiGo responds to the incident

IndiGo Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement. They said the co-passenger involved was detained by CISF at Kolkata Airport, and legal proceedings have been initiated. "We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights," IndiGo stated. However, they did not provide any information about Majumdar's disappearance after the incident.

Police involvement

Police have initiated search operation

Joseph Keivom, Officer-in-Charge of Katigorah Police Station, said they have informed the local police about Majumdar's case. "They reported that the person is not traceable, and we have passed on the information to the concerned authorities," Keivom added. The family lodged a missing complaint at Udharbond Police Station after failing to trace Hussain at Silchar's Kumbhirgram Airport.