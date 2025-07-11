Mumbai teens forced to perform oral sex over unpaid loan 

Per TOI, the victims, one of whom is a minor from Parbhani district, were allegedly first assaulted in a moving vehicle. They were then taken to Bhuleshwar, where they were forced to strip and perform oral sex on each other. After this harrowing experience, both teenagers have been hospitalized and are undergoing psychological counseling.

Arrest made

Complaint filed by minor's mother

The minor's mother filed a complaint at the LT Marg police station, leading to Goswami's arrest. The police are now on the lookout for his three accomplices. Initially, Goswami had accused the teenagers of cheating him out of their loan repayments, but their account of forced sexual acts led to a case being registered against him and his associates. The accused have been booked under several sections of the POCSO Act, including unnatural sex, kidnapping, assault, and wrongful confinement.