'Coming home soon' Mumbai doctor tells mom—then jumps off bridge  

A 32-year-old doctor in Mumbai , Omkar Kavitke, has gone missing after allegedly jumping off the Atal Setu bridge on July 7. The incident occurred shortly after he called his mother to say he would soon be home for dinner, according to an Indian Express report. His car and phone were found on the bridge, confirming his identity as the owner.

Ongoing investigation Search operation underway The police and Coast Guard have launched a search operation to find Dr. Kavitke, who has been missing for nearly two days. The authorities are now appealing to the public for any information that could help locate him. Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwa police station said, "When we checked the phone call details, we found that the doctor last called his mother at 9:11pm on Monday."

Personal history About Dr Kavitke and Atal Setu bridge Dr. Kavitke worked at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for six years and lived in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. The Atal Setu bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), where he allegedly jumped off, is a 21.8km long sea bridge connecting southern Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. Police confirmed no written note or message has been found. He was last seen at the bridge on Monday night by a motorist who alerted the police control room.