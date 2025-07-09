'Coming home soon' Mumbai doctor tells mom—then jumps off bridge
What's the story
A 32-year-old doctor in Mumbai, Omkar Kavitke, has gone missing after allegedly jumping off the Atal Setu bridge on July 7. The incident occurred shortly after he called his mother to say he would soon be home for dinner, according to an Indian Express report. His car and phone were found on the bridge, confirming his identity as the owner.
Ongoing investigation
Search operation underway
The police and Coast Guard have launched a search operation to find Dr. Kavitke, who has been missing for nearly two days. The authorities are now appealing to the public for any information that could help locate him. Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwa police station said, "When we checked the phone call details, we found that the doctor last called his mother at 9:11pm on Monday."
Personal history
About Dr Kavitke and Atal Setu bridge
Dr. Kavitke worked at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for six years and lived in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. The Atal Setu bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), where he allegedly jumped off, is a 21.8km long sea bridge connecting southern Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. Police confirmed no written note or message has been found. He was last seen at the bridge on Monday night by a motorist who alerted the police control room.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).