'₹5,000/meal on silver plates': Cash-strapped Maharashtra government event sparks row 

A recent event organized by the Maharashtra government has sparked a controversy after it was alleged that guests were served expensive meals on silver plates. The two-day platinum jubilee meeting of Parliament's Estimates Committee was held at Mumbai 's Vidhan Bhavan complex and attended by around 600 guests from across India. The Estimates Committee of Parliament is in charge of examining the expenditure estimates for each administrative department's budgets and spending funds.

Political backlash Expenditure questioned amid state's financial strain The Maharashtra Congress has now accused the state government of hosting a "lavish" party with each meal costing ₹5,000 and served on rented silver dinner plates worth ₹550 each. Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the event as "extravagant spending," questioning the need for such expenses amid the state's financial strain. He pointed out that while loan waivers to farmers were denied and welfare schemes faced budget cuts, ₹5,000 per meal was spent on guests.

Public outcry Activist's post details 'royal mockery of taxpayers' money' Social activist Kumbhar also slammed the event, saying it was a "lavish feast" costing ₹4,500 per person and totaling ₹27 lakh for 600 guests. He called it a "royal mockery of taxpayers' money." "With 40-foot banners, stays at Taj Palace and Trident, AC dining tents, chandeliers, and red carpets, this was a royal mockery of taxpayers' money!" Kumbhar wrote on X. He said that the same committee preaching austerity was indulging in this wasteful display.