What's the story

Kawal Sharma, veteran Bollywood director of movies like Jeete Hain Shaan Se and Heeralal Pannalal, was arrested by Uttarakhand Police.

The arrest took place in Mumbai's Andheri area.

According to media reports, the operation was carried out by a special police team from Haldwani, led by officer Rajesh Yadav.

He successfully apprehended Sharma following an ongoing investigation.