'Delhi Eye' director Kawal Sharma arrested in check bounce case
What's the story
Kawal Sharma, veteran Bollywood director of movies like Jeete Hain Shaan Se and Heeralal Pannalal, was arrested by Uttarakhand Police.
The arrest took place in Mumbai's Andheri area.
According to media reports, the operation was carried out by a special police team from Haldwani, led by officer Rajesh Yadav.
He successfully apprehended Sharma following an ongoing investigation.
Legal troubles
A case dates back to 2013 for borrowing ₹25L
Sharma was found guilty in a check bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
The case dates back to 2013 when he allegedly borrowed ₹25 lakh from a businessman and supermodel during the release of his film Delhi Eye.
He promised to repay ₹50 lakh within 30 days post-release, and issued a check for that amount, which later bounced.
Judicial proceedings
Conviction and absconding status
In 2015, the businessman initiated a legal complaint against Sharma.
On January 17, 2019, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haldwani, handed him one year of imprisonment and fined him ₹51.1 lakh.
Although he got bail from the District and Sessions Judge, Nainital, in February 2019, his appeal was dismissed in 2022.
Since then, he has been evading despite several court summons and public notices published in Mumbai newspapers.
Arrest details
Non-bailable warrant was issued against him
Sharma didn't appear in court despite several summons, pointing to financial struggles and fear of incarceration.
Authorities issued a non-bailable warrant against him after an FIR was registered at Kotwali Haldwani due to non-cooperation in the judicial process.
He will now be taken to Uttarakhand for further proceedings, reported Samachar Shagun.