Manoj Bajpayee to start shooting for political-drama 'Governor' in August
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee will once again join hands with actor and theater director Chinmay Mandlekar for their next film, Governor.
The two had worked together on Mandlekar's directorial debut, Inspector Zende.
The political thriller will go on floors by mid-August, according to a report by Mid-Day.
This will be Bajpayee's first association with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.
Film details
'Governor' is based on a real-life governor's life
Apparently, Governor is inspired by the life of a late former governor who passed away last year.
While the paperwork is being finalized, the production team is keeping details about the inspiration under wraps.
An insider revealed, "Manoj and Chinmay will kick off the shoot in August. Over a 40-day schedule, they will film in six locations in Mumbai, followed by shoots in two more cities."
Production team
Shah's involvement and script development for 'Governor'
Shah, who is known for films like Namastey London and Aankhen, is also the producer of Governor.
The idea for the thriller was conceived by Shah before he got Suvendu Bhattacharjee, Saurabh Bharat, and Ravi Asrani to write the script.
The film is currently in the scriptwriting stages with Bhattacharjee, Bharat, and Asrani working on it.
Backed by a strong cast and crew, the film could refresh the political thriller genre.