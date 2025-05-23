What's the story

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee will once again join hands with actor and theater director Chinmay Mandlekar for their next film, Governor.

The two had worked together on Mandlekar's directorial debut, Inspector Zende.

The political thriller will go on floors by mid-August, according to a report by Mid-Day.

This will be Bajpayee's first association with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.