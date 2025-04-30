What's the story

The two-night concert of British rock band Coldplay at the Narendra Modi Stadium in January 2025 had an estimated ₹641 crore economic impact, according to a report by EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow Live.

The report, titled India's Rising Concert Economy, assesses the financial, infrastructural, and policy impacts of the mega live music event.

The Ahmedabad concert, part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour, drew an audience of over 2,22,000 from India and abroad.