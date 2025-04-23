Pahalgam attacker seen wielding AK-47 in first photo
What's the story
A picture of one of the terrorists involved in the horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has surfaced.
In the picture, the terrorist, dressed in kurta pajama, can be seen armed with an AK-47.
As many as 28 people were killed when terrorists opened fire on Tuesday around 2:30pm at Baisaran meadow, called "mini Switzerland."
Attack claimed
The Resistance Front claimed responsibility
The Resistance Front, a local outfit of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Among those slain was a realtor from Karnataka's Shivamogga who was allegedly shot and killed in front of his wife and son.
A navy officer from Haryana and an intelligence officer from Telangana were also among those killed.
Corporal Tage Hailyang (30), an Indian Air Force personnel from Arunachal Pradesh, was on a trip with his wife when he was shot dead.
Aftermath
PM Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia
PM Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia when the attack took place, shortened his visit and returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning. He condemned the attack and vowed that the perpetrators won't be spared.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar Wednesday night for a review meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
At the moment, security forces are launching a search operation to locate the terrorists.
Twitter Post
First picture of the terrorist
#WATCH : Footage of the terrorist who opened fire on tourists, seen from behind in grey attire, holding an AK-47. #Pahalgam #PahalgamTerroristAttack #pahalgamattack #PahalgamTerrorAttack #TerroristAttack #TerrorAttack #India #HindusUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/nw8YGDaUu9— upuknews (@upuknews1) April 23, 2025
World leaders
Security forces have intensified their search operations
Leaders across the world have shown support for India.
US President Donald Trump called the news from Kashmir "deeply disturbing."
"The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism....We pray for the souls of those lost and for the recovery of the injured," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his condolences.
"Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam... This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever," he said.