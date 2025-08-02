Raashii Khanna joins Farhan Akhtar in '120 Bahadur'
What's the story
Actor Raashii Khanna has been roped in for the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, reported HT City. A source told the portal that the makers were impressed by Khanna's performances in her recent movies. However, details about her character are being kept under wraps for now. 120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai.
Decision
Why was Khanna chosen?
The source told the outlet, "Raashii has proved herself with The Sabarmati Report and Yodha, two completely different films and characters." "The makers of 120 Bahadur felt that she would be able to hold her ground in a story which is so patriotic and hard-hitting, and bring added depth." An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.
Release date
More about '120 Bahadur'
The film, which is set to hit theaters in November, is based on the Battle of Rezang La during the Indo-China War. Akhtar will be playing Major Shaitan Singh, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice. The film marks Akhtar's return to Ladakh two decades after he last shot there for Lakshya with Hrithik Roshan.