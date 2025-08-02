Anurag Kashyap calls 'Dhadak 2' the 'most searing mainstream debut'

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has showered praise on director Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2, calling it "what mainstream cinema was meant to be." In a lengthy Instagram post , he lauded the performances of lead actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri . He also praised Iqbal, saying she "held a mirror" to the reality of India.

Film comparison 'What we need more of' Kashyap said, "In what is the most searing mainstream debut that I have seen in a very long time @shaz.3.0 holds a mirror to us of what India really is outside of our bubble." "The film captures the conversation that we avoid on a day-to-day basis." "This is what great filmmakers like Raj Kapoor, Bimal Roy...Yash Chopra and so many used to do." "We forgot to make mainstream films of social relevance. They got relegated to independent art house cinema."

Film's theme Kashyap's comparison to 'Periyarum Perumal' Dhadak 2 tells the story of Nilesh, a Dalit law student who falls in love with his upper-caste classmate Vidhi. The film has been praised for being one of the few mainstream Bollywood romances to address issues of classism and casteism in India. Kashyap added, "A mainstream adaptation of Periyarum Perumal, without losing the essence of it, Dhadak 2 is a punch in the gut."