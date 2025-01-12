'Aashiqui-3': Director denies 'purity in demeanor' reason for Triptii's exit
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu has denied rumors that Triptii Dimri was dropped from Aashiqui 3 for a perceived lack of "purity in demeanor."
The speculation started after Mid Day reported earlier this week that Dimri had been removed from the project, despite having completed look tests and performed for the mahurat shot.
Addressing the rumors, Basu told Mid Day, "That's not true," adding, "Triptii knows it too."
Controversy
How the controversy started
The controversy about Dimri's exit intensified after a Hindustan Times report recently stated, "The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead."
"The makers do not see Triptii fitting the parameters. After Animal, there has been no buzz around her."
Production delay
'Aashiqui 3' production postponed indefinitely amid legal dispute
The production of Aashiqui 3, which was supposed to be directed by Basu and star Kartik Aaryan, has been indefinitely postponed.
This comes after a legal dispute between veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.
Back in September last year, the Delhi High Court restrained T-Series from using the Aashiqui title without Bhatt's consent. The ruling has caused an indefinite delay in the project's commencement.
Career moves
Dimri's career trajectory post 'Aashiqui 3' exit
Despite leaving Aashiqui 3, Dimri's career is on the right track. She is currently busy with Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara, which was supposed to star Aaryan but now has Shahid Kapoor.
The film is currently being shot.
She also has Dharma Productions's Dhadak 2 in the pipeline.