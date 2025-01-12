What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu has denied rumors that Triptii Dimri was dropped from Aashiqui 3 for a perceived lack of "purity in demeanor."

The speculation started after Mid Day reported earlier this week that Dimri had been removed from the project, despite having completed look tests and performed for the mahurat shot.

Addressing the rumors, Basu told Mid Day, "That's not true," adding, "Triptii knows it too."