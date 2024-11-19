Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has been a box office hit since its Diwali release, earning ₹233.05cr in 18 days despite a slow third week.

It outperformed other major releases, including "Singham Again" and "The Sabarmati Report", and has become Aaryan's highest-grossing film to date.

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, features a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' slows down; earns ₹233.05cr in 18 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:56 am Nov 19, 2024

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's latest horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has continued its strong run at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹233.05cr by its third Monday. Although it recorded its lowest Monday collection of about ₹1.65cr nett yet, the film has outperformed Ajay Devgn's Singham Again in total collections during its third weekend. This is impressive as the film had a slower start to its third week than before.

Box office journey

'BB3' witnessed a steady climb in box office charts

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been climbing the box office charts steadily since its Diwali release. The film wrapped up its first week with a whopping ₹158.25cr, even with a slow start to its second weekend with ₹9.25cr on Friday and a total collection of ₹58cr. The third week started on a slow note with the film earning an estimated ₹4.15cr on Friday, ₹5cr, and ₹6cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Box office competition

'BB3' outperformed major film releases in 3rd weekend

According to Sacnilk, all major film releases, including Singham Again and Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, also scored in the ₹1cr range on Monday. However, after trailing Singham for two weeks, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 finally managed to surpass its overall collections on its third weekend. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the film's box office journey.

Record-breaking success

'BB3' became Aaryan's highest-grossing film to date

The film's phenomenal box office performance has made it Aaryan's highest-grossing film ever. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. This milestone highlights the film's universal appeal and its successful run in theaters.